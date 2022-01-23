Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Peanut has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $253,233.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

