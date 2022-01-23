PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Up 3.9%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.34. 2,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

