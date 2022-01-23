Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $126.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $13,116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 104.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 2,584,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,073. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

