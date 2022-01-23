Parnassus Investments LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,033,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,701,000. Ball accounts for about 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

