Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,192 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 4.28% of SelectQuote worth $90,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 448,522 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406,903 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

