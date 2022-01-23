Parnassus Investments LLC Has $113.38 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $113,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $148,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $665,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of COF opened at $146.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

