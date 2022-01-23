Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $25.59

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005711 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

