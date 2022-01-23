Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

POU stock opened at C$24.41 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $2,431,385.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

