Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,565 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tutor Perini worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.45 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $584.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

