Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,421 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Archrock worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

