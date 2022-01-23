Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Coastal Financial worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

CCB opened at $48.57 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

