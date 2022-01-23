Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.