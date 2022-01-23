Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,420 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $469.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.