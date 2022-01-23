Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.67

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.67 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.46). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 55,671 shares traded.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.46 million and a PE ratio of 48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.