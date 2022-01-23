Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 1.4%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 5,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.