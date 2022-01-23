Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

