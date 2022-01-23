Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$54.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$19.86 and a 12 month high of C$51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.45.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.