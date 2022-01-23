OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.73 Million

Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $278.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.51 million to $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

