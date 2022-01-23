Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

