Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -47.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

