Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock remained flat at $$11.16 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 949,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,328. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.