Oppenheimer Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

