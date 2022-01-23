Oppenheimer Comments on Invacare Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

