Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

OPHLF opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.