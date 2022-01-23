Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

