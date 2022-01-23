Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.44. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

ZEUS traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

