Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.44. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

ZEUS traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.