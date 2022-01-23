Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

