Oikos (OKS) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $624,797.73 and $4,009.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

