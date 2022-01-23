Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 113,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

