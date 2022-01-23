O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

