O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,102.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

