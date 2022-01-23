O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 68,988.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.