O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,145 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $551,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

