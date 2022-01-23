O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Quest Resource worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

