NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of NovoCure worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NovoCure by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NovoCure by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 31.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

