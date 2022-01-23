NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

