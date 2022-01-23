NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.67.

NYSE:NOW opened at $507.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

