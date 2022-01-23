NorthRock Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

