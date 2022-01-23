NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

