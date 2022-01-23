NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 434 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

