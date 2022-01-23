NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

LHX stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

