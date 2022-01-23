Northcoast Research Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Buy

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Herc by 279.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Herc by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

