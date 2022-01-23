Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 22,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 378,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

