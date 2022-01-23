Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 2757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

