Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.