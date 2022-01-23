Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

