Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 442 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PTC by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.