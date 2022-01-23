Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,020 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

