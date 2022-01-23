Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

