Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $278.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.